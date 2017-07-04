Kazakhstan's population reaches 18 million

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The population of the Republic of Kazakhstan has officially passed the 18 million threshold, Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov announced Tuesday (July 4), Kazinform reports.

According to the information released by the Statistics Committee of the ministry, the 18 millionth resident of Kazakhstan was born on May 11, 2017.



Muslima Samatkyzy who was born in the city of Taldykorgan in Almaty region became the 18 milionth resident of the country. Her mother Diana Omarkhanova is a speech pathologist and her father Samat Bestybayev is a teacher. The couple already has an older child.



Since gaining independence Kazakhstan's population has increased for 1.56 million people or 9,5%. It has made 18, 014 million as of June 1, 2017.