    15:18, 31 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's population reaches 19.18mln

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the year, the population of Kazakhstan rose by 1.3% and stood at 19.12 million people as of early 2022, Kazinform cites ranking.kz.

    Of the 19.12mln, 9.84 million are women and 9.29mln are men.

    Women accounted for 51.44% of the total population, decreasing from last year's 51.48%. The figure stood at 51.62% five years ago and 51.77% a decade ago.

    It was informed that the average rise in the number of women has been 1.2% in five years, and of men - 1.4%.



