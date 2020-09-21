EN
    Kazakhstan’s population up 1.3 pct

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s population has increased to 18 million 767 thousand people by August 1, 2020, including 11 million 049 thousand city dwellers, amounting for 58.9% of the total population and 7 million 718 thousand rural dwellers (41.5%), Kazinform cites the official site of the Statistics Committee.

    The population has grown by 1.3% or 238.6 thousand people compared to August 1, 2019.

    Considerable rises in population have been reported in the three major cities of the country: Almaty city (by 64.2 thousand people), Nur-Sultan city (by 52 thousand), and the city of Shymkent (by 30.6 thousand).


