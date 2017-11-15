Kazakhstan’s population up

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of 1st October 2017, the population of Kazakhstan has reached 18,096,900 people, which is 231.3 thousand people (1.3%) more than on 1st October 2016, Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

The urban and rural population in Kazakhstan amounted to 10,383,300 (57.4% of the total number) and 7,713,600 people (42.6%) respectively.

Besides, 293,300 people were born in January-September this year, which is 6.2% less than in the last year period.

The total fertility rate per 1,000 people amounted to 21.74 births. The country's natural population growth for the period was 194.9 thousand people, declining by 18,000 people, or 8.5%, in contrast to January-September 2016. The natural growth per 1,000 total population was 14.45 people.

In the meantime, the number of deaths has amounted to 98.4 thousand people, or 1.3% less than in January-September last year. The overall death rate was 7.29 deaths per 1,000 total population.

According to the migration service's figures, the number of the migrants registered in the country in January-September this year has increased up to 11,945 people (+28.7% against 2016), the number of migrants who left the country has risen up to 28,150 people (+6.3%), the migration balance was equal to 16,205 people.

The country is having the major migration exchange with the CIS countries. In particular, the share of arrivals from the CIS was 70.6%, while the share of those who left for the CIS countries was equal to 89.8%.

The share of interregional migrants amounted to 35.1% of the country's total internal migrants. The positive interregional migration balance was observed in Astana city (30,315 people), Almaty city (22,755), and Akmola region (1,725).