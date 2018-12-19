Kazakhstan's power generation grew 4.4%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The volume of power generation of Kazakhstan for the past January-November hit 97.043 bln that is 4.4% more than in the same period of the previous year, the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Heat production during the period under consideration made 73,395 mln gigacalorie that is 4.8% more as compared to the analogous period of 2017, water provision services reached 2, 565 bln cubic meters showing a growth of 0.6%.