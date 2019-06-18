Kazakhstan’s preschools educators learn innovative education techniques

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More than 100 preschool educators from all over the country participated in the republican seminar "Preschool Education Development in the Context of Modern Requirements" organized by Karlygash Republican State Enterprise Kindergarten of the RoK Medical Center of the President's Affairs Administration (Medical Center), Kazinform reports.

Leading experts, scholars and practitioners in the area of pre-school education gathered in the capital to exchange the best practices and discuss innovative methods of educating preschool-age children.

Those attending the seminar were the representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science (MES RK), Education Modernization Center, Bobek National Research and Practical Educational Center as well as the leading national universities and pre-school organizations.

Welcoming the participants Head of the Medical Center Alexey Tsoi noted: “Over the past 10 years our teachers and instructors have learnt the best international practices and adapted them to the local context. Now we are ready to share the lessons learnt and the accumulated knowledge with the preschool educators across the country”.



Managing Director of Astana International Science Complex Serik Irsaliev emphasized the crucial role of preschool education in character formation of a person and stressed the importance of paying a due attention to it. “In Kazakhstan, each level of education has its own growth points: Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools and Daryn Center – for secondary education, Kasipkor Holding – for technical and vocational education and Nazarbayev University and the Bolashak Program – for higher education. Karlygash kindergarten should undertake this mission for preschool education and become a driving force of enhancing its quality and creating the best practices”, he said.

The participants were offered to study unique teaching techniques such as the “language immersion method” for learning Kazakh and “Singapore technologies” for developing 4Cs: creativity, critical thinking, communication and collaboration. The participants also highlighted the importance of STEAM-technology, which is aimed at developing robotics and math skills.



Furthermore, master classes on effective pre-school management, ethno-pedagogy, best preschool digitalization practices, health technologies and other techniques were organized.

The representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science expressed a high interest in the kindergarten’s regulatory documents on medical support and safety provisions of children in preschools to distribute them across the country.

Within the seminar, the Medical Center entered into the memorandums of cooperation with Astana International Science Complex, Orleu National Center for Professional Development and the College of Humanities of Nur-Sultan Department of Education.

The seminar was organized to share Karlygash kindergarten’s unique experience with the pre-schools of the country, to enhance educators’ competencies and to improve the quality of the national pre-school education system.

