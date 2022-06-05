Kazakhstan's Prime Minister votes in referendum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has cast his ballot in the country's referendum over changes to the Consitution, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Countrywide, the voting started at 7:00 am.

As many as 10,013 polling stations are open across the country for the referendum. A total of 11.7 million people can cast their votes in the referendum.

65 percinct commissions in 52 countries are set up, allowing for 11,350 Kazakh nationals abroad to take part in the referendum.



