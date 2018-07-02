EN
    15:34, 02 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s pupils shine at Int’l Olympiad in Dubai

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Young mathematicians of Kazakhstan took part in the WAMAS Mental Arithmetic Olympiad (World Association of Schools of Mental Arithmetic) held in Dubai. 

    "It brought together 350 pupils from more than 10 states of the world. Five pupils of Kostanay, aged 6-8, took part in different categories and swept the second places. It is a good result," head of the Unicum centre Sholpan Nurkanova said.

    Children aged 5-16, studying at mental arithmetic schools around the world, take part in such competitions.

