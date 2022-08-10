Kazakhstan’s Putintseva advances in doubles in Toronto

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh-American duo Yulia Putintseva and Sofia Kenin have reached the second round of the doubles’ event at the WTA’s National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In the opening round Putintseva and Kenin eliminated Hungarian Anna Bondar paired with Belgian Kimberley Zimmermann in straight sets 7-6, 7-5.

Next the Kazakh-American tandem will face Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok.

Earlier it was reported that Yulia Putintseva had eased into the Round of 16 in the singles’ event at the tournament where she will take Spaniard Paola Badosa. Another Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina is also set to play against American Coco Gauff in the Round of 16.





Photo: sports.kz








