TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:31, 21 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva advances in Eastbourne

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva reached the third round of the Rothesay International Eastbourne in Great Britain, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    In the second-round match the Kazakhstani eliminated Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets 7-5, 6-1. The 16th-seeded Putintseva needed 1h 33 minutes to send the Spaniard home.

    During the match the world N°33 Putintseva fired one aces and made one double fault.

    In the third round she will face the winner of Greek Maria Sakkari vs Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina encounter.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina seeded 9th at the tournament is expected to play against Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in the second-round match.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
