EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:39, 25 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva advances in France

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has strolled into the second round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg in Strasbourg, France with the prize fund exceeding $235,000, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the opening round the 4th-seeded Kazakhstani edged out Swedish Rebecca Peterson ranked 59th in the world. Putintseva needed 3h 22 minutes to eliminate Peterson in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.

    Next she will face Jil Teichmann of Switzerland.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas lost to French Caroline Garcia at the start of the tournament. Garcia routed the Kazakhstani in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!