Kazakhstan’s Putintseva beats Rebecca Peterson to advance at tournament in France

STRASBOURG. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva has advanced in the playoff of the WTA Tour event - the Strasbourg Grand Prix in France, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan beat Rebecca Peterson of Sweden to advance to the next round of the playoff of the Strasbourg Grand Prix.

During the match that lasted for 1 hour and 22 minutes the Kazakhstani made six double faults, and saved nine break points and her opponent made nine double faults, and saved nine break points

Putintseva ranked 43rd by the WTA will face Jil Belén Teichmann of Switzerland in the next round.