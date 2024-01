ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan (No.61 as per WTA singles ranking) has qualified for the quarterfinals at Guangzhou Open tennis tournament, SPORTINFORM reports.

In the Round of 16, the Kazakhstani tennis player defeated Germany's Sabine Lisicki (ranking No. 227), a finalist of the 2013 Wimbledon Championships, 6-3, 6-3. It has been the second time when Putintseva outcompeted Lisicki.