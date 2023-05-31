EN
    21:23, 31 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva beats Zheng Qinwen to reach French Open 3rd round

    Фото: Қозоғистон теннис федерацияси
    PARIS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva advanced to the third round of the Roland-Garros tennis tournament, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva defeated world no.19 Zheng Qinwen of China 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in the second round of the French Open. In the match that lasted for two hours and 26 minutes, the Kazakhstani fired one ace, saved seven break-points of 13.

    Putintseva is to take on the winner of Sloane Stephens vs. Varvara Gracheva encounter in the next round of the tournament.


