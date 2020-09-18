Kazakhstan’s Putintseva books 3rd Round clash with Rybakina in Rome

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan will clash in the third round of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome for the first time ever, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

In the second-round match world number 30 Putintseva ousted Croatian Petra Martic 6-3, 6-7, 6-4. That three-set thriller lasted for 3 hours.

As for Rybakina, world number 18 eliminated Czech Marie Bouzkova in straight sets 7-5, 7-6 (3) in their respective second-round match.