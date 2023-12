NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Yulia Putintseva has crashed out of the Miami Open presented by Itau, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

The third-round match between Putintseva and Czech Karolina Pliskova lasted for 2h 13 minutes. Pliskova outplayed the Kazakhstan in three sets 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.



Pliskova will face another Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals.