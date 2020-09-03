Kazakhstan’s Putintseva cruises into 3rd round of 2020 U.S. Open

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has cruised into the third round of the 2020 U.S. Open in New York, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the second-round match world number 35 Putintseva stunned Belarusian Vera Lapko in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. Lapko is currently ranked 351st in the world.

In the third round Kazakhstani will face another Belarusian tennis player Aliaksandra Sasnovich ranked 106 in the world.

Recall that in the opening round Putintseva eliminated American Robin Montgomery in a two-set match.