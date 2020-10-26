Kazakhstan’s Putintseva down in WTA ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has lost one spot in the updated WTA ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Putintseva slid from number 27 to number 28. Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina and Zarina Diyas retained their spots – they are currently ranked 19th and 79th in the world, respectively.

Nothing has changed in the top 3 of the rankings with Aussie Ashleigh Barty being the highest ranked female tennis player in the world. Coming in second is Romanian Simona Halep. Japanese Naomi Osaka is third.