Kazakhstan’s Putintseva fails at WTA 250 event in Ostrava

OSTRAVA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva has failed in the second round of the Ostrava Open – the WTA 250 tournament taking place in the Czech Republic, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Putintseva lost to Polish Iga Świątek 4-6, 4-6 in the singles’ second-round match at the Ostrava Open.

In the match that lasted for 1 hour and 48 minutes the Kazakhstani made no double fault and saved four break points of 11.