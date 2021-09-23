EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:38, 23 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva fails at WTA 250 event in Ostrava

    None
    None
    OSTRAVA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva has failed in the second round of the Ostrava Open – the WTA 250 tournament taking place in the Czech Republic, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Putintseva lost to Polish Iga Świątek 4-6, 4-6 in the singles’ second-round match at the Ostrava Open.

    In the match that lasted for 1 hour and 48 minutes the Kazakhstani made no double fault and saved four break points of 11.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!