Kazakhstan’s Putintseva fails to advance at German Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan lost to Andrea Petkovic in three sets 2-6, 6-1, 4-6 to advance to the quarterfinal of the WTA Tour in Hamburg – the German Open, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

In the match against Petkovic, which lasted for 2 hours and 16 minutes, Putintseva saved five break points of 10, made seven double faults. The score of both players’ encounters stands at 3-2 for the Kazakhstani.