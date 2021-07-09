EN
Trends:
    17:15, 09 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva fails to advance at German Open

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan lost to Andrea Petkovic in three sets 2-6, 6-1, 4-6 to advance to the quarterfinal of the WTA Tour in Hamburg – the German Open, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    In the match against Petkovic, which lasted for 2 hours and 16 minutes, Putintseva saved five break points of 10, made seven double faults. The score of both players’ encounters stands at 3-2 for the Kazakhstani.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
