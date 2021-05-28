Kazakhstan’s Putintseva fails to advance to Internationaux de Strasbourg semis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has failed to reach the semifinal of the WTA Tour event – the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the tournament’s quarterfinal the Kazakhstani lost to Magda Linette of Poland.

In 1 hour and 15 minutes the Kazakhstani hit one ace, made two double faults, and saved one break point, while her opponent made one double fault, and saved four break points