NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the second round of China Open the World No.1, Ashleigh Barty of Australia, defeated Kazakhstan’s Yuliya Putintseva, standing 37th in the WTA rankings, Sports.kz reports.

The match lasted for 1 hour 15 minutes to end 6:4, 6:2.

In the third round Barty will play vs Sloane Stephens of the U.S. or China’s Zheng Saisai.