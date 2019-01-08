EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:31, 08 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva moves on to 2nd round of Sydney International

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top female tennis player Yulia Putintseva (World's №44) has advanced to the second round of the Sydney International tournament, SPORTINFORM reports.

    24-year-old Putintseva defeated Australia's Daria Gavrilova, who ranks 34th in the world, in a match that lasted 1 hour and 40 minutes. The score was 6-1, 7-6(4).

    For Yulia Putintseva, it has been the fourth win in the four matches vs. Daria Gavrilova.

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!