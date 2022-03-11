EN
    17:14, 11 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva off to a good start at Indian Wells Masters

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva won in the first round of the Indian Wells Masters, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva won over American Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 6-2.

    Putintseva is to face off against Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters.

    Kazakhstani Anna Danilina paired with Haddad Maia of Brazilia lost to Russian Vera Zvonareva and German Laura Siegemund 6-2, 6-7, 8-10.

    Kazakhstan's top seed Elena Rybakina is to take on Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium, who is ranked 58th in the world, in the second round match at the Indian Wells Masters.



    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
