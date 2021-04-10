EN
    13:21, 10 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Putintseva out of Volvo Car Open in Charleston

    CHARLESTON. KAZINFORM – 11th-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the 2021 WTA Volvo Car Open in Charleston, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the quarterfinal match Putintseva took on Danka Kovinic of Montenegro ranked 91st in the world. The Kazakhstani won the first set, but then subsequently lost the final two 7-6, 5-7, 1-6 in 2 h 52 minutes. Kovinic took their head-to-head rivalry to 1-2.

    During the match the 26-year-old Putintseva fired four aces, while Kovinic hit five aces.

    Danka Kovinic will clash with world number 28 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the semifinal match.

    Earlier it was reported that Putintseva stunned her compatriot Zarina Diyas 6-2, 6-2 in the second-round match.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
