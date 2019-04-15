Kazakhstan's Putintseva remains in WTA Top 50

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has preserved the 38th spot of the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Another representative of Kazakhstan in the rankings Zarina Diyas lost three spots sliding to the 107th line. Kazakhstani Yelena Rybakina plummeted 18 spots down to №161.



Japanese Naomi Osaka tops the rankings followed by Romanian Simona Halep and Czech Petra Kvitova.