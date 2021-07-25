Kazakhstan’s Putintseva retires from Tokyo Olympics opener

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s tennis player Yulia Putintseva retired from the Tokyo Olympics in the middle of her opening match earlier this morning, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

In the opening match of the Women’s Singles event the Kazakhstan was up against Argentinian Nadia Podoroska. Putintseva lost in the first set 6-7 and was ahead 3-1 in the second one when she made a decision to retire.

Later Putintseva explained via press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation that she had to play in the conditions of high humidity and she suffered a heat stroke during the second set.

Earlier British Andy Murray and Australian Ashleigh Barty also left the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo due to scorching heat.

More representatives of Kazakhstan are expected to play in Tokyo today. For instance, Olympic veteran Yaroslava Shvedova will take on Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, whereas Mikhail Kukushkin is set to play against Argentinian Federico Coria.