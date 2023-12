BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Yuliya Putintseva defeated Russia’s Anna Blinkova 0:6, 1:6 at China Open in Beijing, Sports.kz. reports. The match lasted for 1 hour 9 minutes.

In the second round 24-year-old Putintseva, World No. 38, will face World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia.