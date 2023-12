NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva has reached the Round 16 of the Miami Open presented by Itau, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the third-round match Putintseva routed Latvian Anastasija Sevastova in three sets 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 equalizing their head-2-head rivalry 2:2.



In the next round the Kazakhstani will face off with the fifth-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova.