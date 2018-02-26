EN
    09:49, 26 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Putintseva up in WTA rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan climbed four spots up in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    This week, the 23-year old Putintseva is ranked 79th.

    Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas, 24, remained the highest ranked tennis player in Kazakhstan at 54th place.

    Romanian Simona Halep became the world number one. Halep elbowed aside Caroline Wozniacki to the second spot. Spanish Garbine Muguruza remained third in the updated WTA rankings.

