Kazakhstan’s Putintseva upset in maiden doubles final in Japan

Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva and Anna Kalinskaya of Russia lost in the women’s doubles final of the Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships 2023 in Osaka, Japan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Putintseva and Kalinskaya were upset by German Anna-Lena Friedsam and Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok in straight sets 7-6, 6-3.

The Kazakh-Russian duo stunned two Japanese tandems and one British duo on their way to the final.

The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $250,000.

This was the first doubles final in Putintseva’s tennis career.

Currently the Kazakhstani is placed 697th in the WTA Doubles Rankings and 88th in the Singles Rankings.