TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:28, 18 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva wins WTA 250 Belgrade opener

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has propelled into the second round of the WTA 250 tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the opening round the second-seeded Putintseva stunned Slovenian Kaja Juvan ranked 100th in the world. The Kazakhstani needed 2 h 20 minutes to eliminate Juvan in a three-set match 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

    During the match both tennis payers made two double faults.

    Next Putintseva will face the winner of Croatian Ana Konjuh and Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck encounter.

    The prize pool of the tournament exceeds $235,000.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
