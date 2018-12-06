Kazakhstan’s rail passengers to be warned of possible train delays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Starting January 1, 2019, rail passengers in Kazakhstan will be notified of possible train delays exceeding 3 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We have created, similarly to airline service, a notification system that warns passengers in case trains are delayed for more than 3 hours. It will be fully operational starting January 1, 2019," said Asset Asavbayev, Chairman at the Transport Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development, told a briefing.

In this regard, when booking tickets, passengers will need to fill in their phone numbers.