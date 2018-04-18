Kazakhstan's real GDP growth expected at 3.8%, Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The real growth of Kazakhstan's gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to make 3.8%," National Economy Minister Timur Suleimenov said representing amendments to the 2018 republican budget.

The country's nominal GDP is forecast to reach KZT 57.2 trl that is KZT 1.3 trl more than the rates approved in August. According to him, GDP per capita will hit USD 9,000.



The National Fund guaranteed transfer will remain as aporved up to KZT 2.6 trl, there will be no target-oriented transfers. Budget deficiency will reach KZT 1.5% to GDP. Budget expenditures are projected to reach KZT 9.6 trl.



Inflation will remain in the earlier approved corridor of 5-7%.