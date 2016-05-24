EN
    18:58, 24 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s refining output in QI 2016 reached 2.8 mln tons

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the first quarter of the current year Kazakhstan has processed 2.83 million tons of oil, said Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev during the reporting meeting to the public council of the fuel and energy complex and environment.

    According to him, in 2015 the country processed 14,5 million tons of oil. During the first quarter of this year Kazakhstan processed 2.83 million tons of oil.

    The minister stressed that the refining output tends to increase. He added that the plan for 2016 is 14 million tons of oil.

