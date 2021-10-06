Kazakhstan’s regions with highest vaccination figures revealed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has so far used over 14 million doses of anti-COVID vaccines, Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«To date 14.4 million doses of anti-COVID vaccines have already been used in Kazakhstan. 7,766,146 people in Kazakhstan (77.9% of eligible population) have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. 6,756,266 people or 67.8% of eligible population have been fully immunized against the coronavirus infection,» Minister Tsoi said at the traditional press briefing at the Central Communications Service.

The minister also revealed that East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions as well as the cities of Almaty and Shymkent were leading in terms of vaccination figures.

Earlier at the press briefing Minister Tsoi confirmed that COVID-19 situation had stabilized in Kazakhstan over the past month. Daily COVID-19 count has dropped 2.4fold compared to early September.