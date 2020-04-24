EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:05, 24 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s reserve museums offer virtual tours

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s reserve museums conducted more than 150 online events during the quarantine attracting more than 100,000 visitors.

    Today museums, reserve museums, historical and cultural heritage sites such as Bozok, Saraishyk, Sauran and Otyrar ancient settlements, Berel and Issyk burial mounds, which are the key constituent of the country’s cultural tourism, offer a great opportunity to make virtual tours, attend online lectures, online lessons. Such tours stir great interest in social networks.


    Tags:
    Culture COVID-19 Cultural Heritage
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!