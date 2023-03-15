Kazakhstan’s retail trading exceeded KZT2,208bn in Jan-Feb 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Retail sales totaled 2,208.3bn tenge, up 12.9%, in January-February 2023 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Statistics Bureau.

The trade enterprises’ retail sales stood at KZT1,662.2bn in the said period in the country, rising by 17.6% than in 2022.

According to the Bureau, food goods accounted for 27.6% of the total retail sales and non-food goods 72.4%.

The country reported the highest growth in retail sales of non-food goods, including pharmaceutical goods, engine fuel, cars, clothes, computers, peripheral hardware and software, and electrical appliances.

Almaty city accounted for 30.5% of the total retail sales, Astana 12.3%, Karaganda region 8.8%, and East Kazakhstan region 6.2%.