Kazakhstan’s Rio 2016 Olympic uniform discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Culture and Sport held yesterday a meeting for discussing Kazakhstani team's Rio 2016 Olympic uniform.

As the press service of the Sport and Physical Culture Committee said, the Commission took a decision to place a governmental order among domestic companies for increasing local content in creation of the uniform. The meeting discussed the ideas and propositions submitted by local companies.

Famous sportsmen Yury Melnichenko, Olga Shishigina, Ermakhan Ibragimov, representatives of the Culture and Sport Ministry, National Olympic Committee and independent experts attended the meeting.