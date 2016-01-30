EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:52, 30 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Rio 2016 Olympic uniform discussed in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Culture and Sport held yesterday a meeting for discussing Kazakhstani team's Rio 2016 Olympic uniform.

    As the press service of the Sport and Physical Culture Committee said,   the Commission took a decision to place a governmental order among domestic companies for increasing local content in creation of the uniform. The meeting discussed the ideas and propositions submitted by local companies.

    Famous sportsmen Yury Melnichenko, Olga Shishigina, Ermakhan Ibragimov, representatives of the Culture and Sport Ministry, National Olympic Committee and independent experts attended the meeting.

    Tags:
    Sport Ministry of Culture and Sport News Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!