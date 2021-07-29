Kazakhstan’s rower Yakovlev fifth in Men’s Singles Sculls semis at Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Vladislav Yakovlev finished fifth in the Men’s Singles Sculls semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Representing Kazakhstan Yakovlev was fifth in the semifinal of the Men’s Singles Sculls rowing at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo finishing in 7:03:53.

The rower is to take part in the Group D Men’s Singles Sculls final to compete for 19-24th spots.

So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.