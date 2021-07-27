EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:43, 27 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Ruslan Zhaparov wins 1st round bout in taekwondo event at Olympics

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The competitions in taekwondo are running at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    In Round 1 of the men’s taekwondo competition at the Tokyo Olympics Kazakhstani Ruslan Zhaparov was victorious over his opponent 2017 world champion German Alexander Bachmann 11-7.

    To date, Kazakhstan won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Events Tokyo Olympics
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!