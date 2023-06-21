EN
    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances in Berlin

    None
    Photo: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World №3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has strolled into the second round of the WTA Bett1Open, Presented by Ecotrans Group in Berlin, Germany, Kazinform has learned from the WTAtennis.com.

    In the second-round match Rybakina seeded 2nd at the tournament eliminated Russian Polina Kudermetova in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

    During the match Rybakina and Kudermetova fired nine aces each. The Kazakhstani made one double fault, while her opponent made four.

    Next Rybakina will face Croatian Donna Vekic.


    Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
