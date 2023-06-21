Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances in Berlin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World №3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has strolled into the second round of the WTA Bett1Open, Presented by Ecotrans Group in Berlin, Germany, Kazinform has learned from the WTAtennis.com.

In the second-round match Rybakina seeded 2nd at the tournament eliminated Russian Polina Kudermetova in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

During the match Rybakina and Kudermetova fired nine aces each. The Kazakhstani made one double fault, while her opponent made four.

Next Rybakina will face Croatian Donna Vekic.