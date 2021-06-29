EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:37, 29 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina and Shvedova earn one more license for Tokyo Olympics

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and Yaroslava Shvedova have earned one more license for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, now Rybakina and Shvedova are eligible to play in the women’s doubles event at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

    That means that Kazakhstan will be represented by five tennis players in singles events, namely Alexander Bublik, Mikhail Kukushkin, Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva and Yaroslava Shvedova. Two duos of Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev as well as Elena Rybakina and Yaroslava Shvedova will play in the doubles events.

    Recall that Team Kazakhstan earned four licenses maximum for the previous Summer Olympic Games.

    The Olympic tennis tournament is set to take place from July 24 through August 1.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!