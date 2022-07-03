EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:36, 03 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina continues her 2022 Wimbledon run

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°23 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan propelled into the fourth round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in London, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The 17th-seeded Rybakina sent home Chinese Qinwen Zheng eliminating her in straight sets 7-6, 7-5.The third-round match lasted for 1h 22 minutes.

    Rybakina will next face Croatian Petra Martic who stunned 8th-seeded American Jessica Pegula.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov crashed out of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.


    Photo: wimbledon.com




    Tags:
    Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!