NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s №1 in tennis Elena Rybakina strolled into quarterfinals of the Hobart International in Hobart, Australia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №30 Rybakina stunned French Alize Cornet in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 in 1h 35 minutes.

In the quarterfinal match Rybakina will face Aussie Lizette Cabrera.