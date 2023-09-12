Kazakhstan’s Rybakina left out of early predictions for tennis’ 2024 majors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – ESPN shared its early predictions for tennis’ 2024 majors ahead of the start of the new tennis season and, sadly, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has not been mentioned as a potential winner of any Grand Slam titles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

ESPN believes Spanish Carlos Alcaraz will dethroned Serb Novak Djokovic to claim the 2024 Australian Open crown, while American Coco Gauff will take the 2024 AO title from Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

As for Roland Garros, ESPN is adamant Pole Iga Swiatek will return to action in 2024 and repeat her 2022 successful season defending her 2023 title. Tennis legend and King of Clay Rafael Nadal who has been MIA for the past tennis season will make a comeback and take the 2024 Roland Garros by storm.

Novak Djokovic will have his revenge at the 2024 Wimbledon after the coveted title slipped away and landed in the hands of Carlos Alcaraz. 2022 and 2023 Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabear is predicted to finally make a breakthrough and win the title in the upcoming year.

Upset in the 2023 US Open final, current world №1 Aryn Sabalenka is believed to finish the 2024 tennis season as the US Open winner. Promising tennis player Ben Shelton is expected to break the 20-year title drought for American men and make the home crowd happy by claiming the US Open crown in 2024.