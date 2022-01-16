Kazakhstan’s Rybakina makes tennis history by reaching personal best in WTA singles ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan rose to her personal best ranking in the updated WTA singles ranking, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Rybakina made history by becoming the first Kazakhstani to climb the 12th spot in the WTA singles ranking.

Yulia Putintseva moved up one spot to land 42nd, whereas Zarina Diyas climbed to 104th spot.

In the WTA Doubles Ranking, Rybakina climbed from 52nd to 51st spot, Anna Danilina jumped 22 spots to rank 53rd, and Zarina Diyas remained 180th.