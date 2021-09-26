Kazakhstan’s Rybakina misses out on WTA Ostrava Open 2021 semifinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 16 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has failed to reach the J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2021 semifinals in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the quarterfinal-match the 22-year-old Rybakina lost to Iga Swiatek of Poland ranked 6th in the world. The 20-year-old Swiatek stunned the Kazakhstani in straight sets 7-6, 6-2. During the match, Rybakina fired two aces and made eight double faults, while Swiatek hit one ace and made two double faults.

In the semifinals, the top-seed Swiatek will face Greek Maria Sakkari seeded fourth at the tournament.

It bears to remind that she eliminated another Kazakhstani tennis player – Yulia Putintseva – in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the tournament.