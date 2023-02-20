EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:40, 20 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Rybakina nominated for Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Wimbledon 2022 champion Rybakina is among Laureus World Sports Awards nominees, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The world No.10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is to vie for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award, the Federation said in a statement.

    Established in 1999, the Laureus World Sports Awards honours the greatest and most inspirational sporting triumphs of the year in seven categories (Sportswoman, Sportsman, Team, Breakthrough, Comeback, Action and Sport for Good).

    Switzerland's Roger Federer holds the record for the most awards with six, five for Sportsman of the Year and one for Comeback of the Year.

    The Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award was won by Nadal, Andy Murray, Osaka, and Amélie Mauresmo.

    Photo:ktf.kz


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!