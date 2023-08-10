Kazakhstan’s Rybakina off to good start in Montreal

MONTREAL. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan was victorious in her first match at the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal which was suspended due to rain on Tuesday, Kazinform has learned from WTA.com.

World №3 Rybakina came back from one set down in a three-set thriller 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 against American Jennifer Brady which began Tuesday and wrapped up only on Wednesday.

After the match the Kazakhstani admitted that the match ‘was a really tough one’.

Elena Rybakina will face 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens in the next match.